Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $965,000 Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 35.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Trading Up 12.7 %

TBBK opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $82.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.