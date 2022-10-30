Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $986,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,338,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,711,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,990,000 after buying an additional 73,536 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

