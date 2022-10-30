Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $992,000 Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in NetEase by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,836,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,189,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 98,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

