Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 15.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Greif stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

In other Greif news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,432,319. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

