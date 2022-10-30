Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $453,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $244,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 171.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NBR opened at $169.80 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $631.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.01 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -24.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.60.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

