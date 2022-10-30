Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,633 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $238,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.