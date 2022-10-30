Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 11,820 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AROC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 509,559 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 337,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Archrock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AROC opened at $7.34 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $215.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.65%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

