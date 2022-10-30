Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

