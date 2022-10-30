Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,230 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

