Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,005 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Photronics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

