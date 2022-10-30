Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 513.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

