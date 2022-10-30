Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,119 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

