Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 1,465.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zendesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Zendesk

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,132,468. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $130.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. JMP Securities downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.