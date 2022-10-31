10,268 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,673,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,478,000 after buying an additional 1,775,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Infinera by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Infinera by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Infinera Price Performance
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. Infinera’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Infinera Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinera (INFN)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.