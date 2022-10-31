10,268 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,673,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,478,000 after buying an additional 1,775,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Infinera by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Infinera by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.13. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. Infinera’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.