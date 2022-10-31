10,859 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Up 1.9 %

Barings BDC stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.63. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

