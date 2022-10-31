Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,445 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

