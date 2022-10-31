Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,461 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 65.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $93.90 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.75.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

