Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,621 Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,302,000.

Get VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USTB opened at $48.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $51.80.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.