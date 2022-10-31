Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,506 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 692,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.