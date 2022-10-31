Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 579 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $302.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,660.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

