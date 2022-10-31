Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDRR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 68.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 524,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 213,618 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,444,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,829,000 after acquiring an additional 139,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 572.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 90,178 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares during the period.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 2.8 %

FDRR opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

