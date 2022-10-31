Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 44,465 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NYSE:BHC opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $29.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 9,431.58%. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

