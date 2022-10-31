Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

