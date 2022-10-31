Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGDM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

SGDM stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.