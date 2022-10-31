Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after buying an additional 101,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 84,013 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.