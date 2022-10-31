Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 757,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%.

