Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,063,000 after buying an additional 443,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,880,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,059,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,806,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

