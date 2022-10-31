Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 29,103 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after buying an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,158,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,498,000 after acquiring an additional 643,254 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.