Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,955 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $58.30 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

