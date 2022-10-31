Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,487 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of E. CWM LLC boosted its position in ENI by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of ENI by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 390,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 206,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of ENI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of ENI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 158,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE E opened at $26.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.92. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $33.89 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

See Also

