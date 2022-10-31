Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 61.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,846,000 after purchasing an additional 170,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Price Performance

FTDR opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

