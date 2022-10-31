Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,392 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABR opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. StockNews.com cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

