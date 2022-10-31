Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 724.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Nielsen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.
Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.
