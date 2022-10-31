Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 255.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU opened at $21.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

