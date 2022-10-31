Advisory Services Network LLC Has $351,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,327,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TPL opened at $2,319.12 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $2,319.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,901.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,680.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

