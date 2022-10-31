Advisory Services Network LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $58,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

AGCO opened at $123.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.27. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.10%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

