Advisory Services Network LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lucid Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Lucid Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 543,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LCID opened at 14.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 11.87 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 17.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 29.88.

Lucid Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

