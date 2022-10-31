Advisory Services Network LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $354.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.42. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.21.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.