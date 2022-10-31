Advisory Services Network LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 149,944 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Altice USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.