Advisory Services Network LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $792,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

