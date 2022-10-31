Advisory Services Network LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MATX opened at $72.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $350,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,979.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock worth $2,031,373 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.