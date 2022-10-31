Advisory Services Network LLC Has $408,000 Stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SILJ. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $185,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SILJ opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

