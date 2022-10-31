Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $184,773,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,100,000 after buying an additional 313,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after buying an additional 216,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $95.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

