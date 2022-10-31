Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.3 %

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $346.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.29. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

