Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.91.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $96.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.