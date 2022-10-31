Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 71.1% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

