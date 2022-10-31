Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Splunk by 2,545.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 74.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Splunk by 56.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

