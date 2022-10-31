Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 11,997.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 252,222 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 355,672 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $16,724,000 after buying an additional 240,594 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.48.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COIN opened at $72.07 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,507.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,507.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,366 shares of company stock worth $4,473,678. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.