Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $1,699,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 140.3% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $402,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UJAN opened at $29.59 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53.

