Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,049,000.
Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.